The Searcy Lady Lions split a 5A-East conference softball doubleheader at Nettleton on Tuesday.
The Lady Raiders won the first game 2-1; Searcy won the nightcap by the same score.
In the second game, Searcy trailed 1-0 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning.
With one out, Ashlynn Thomas singled. She scored on a triple by Abby Busby. Haylee Cullum then reached on a fielder’s choice. Tearyn Brown followed with a single to drive in Busby with the game-winning run.
Searcy had 6 hits in the victory. Brown and Thomas had 2 apiece. Also getting hits were Alexis Reardon and Busby.
Busby gave up an unearned run in seven innings of work. She struck out 8 will allowing 5 hits.
In the first game, Nettleton scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to win after Searcy led 1-0.
The Lady Lions’ lone run came in the top of the third. Vivi Edwards singled and stole second. She scored on a single by Reardon.
Nettleton scored the game-winning run on an error in the bottom of the seventh.
Searcy had 6 hits in the loss. Laci McBride had 2 hits. Also getting hits were Reardon, Thomas, Edwards and Busby.
Busby allowed 7 hits and one earned run in seven innings. She struck out 13.
Searcy coach Matt Long was proud of how his team bounced back in dramatic fashion in the second game.
“I felt like we didn’t have our best game offensively,” Long said. “Our defense kept us in both games. We pitched well and communicated well on defense.
“After losing the first game in dramatic fashion, I thought we showed some growth in the seventh inning of the second game with several quality at-bats.”
Searcy host Paragould for a conference doubleheader Tuesday.
Searcy, Paragould, Jonesboro and Batesville are all tied for third place in the conference standings at 2-2. Greene County Tech is leading the way at 4-0. Marion is second at 3-1 with its only loss coming to Searcy.
