The Searcy Lady Lions softball team got its first win of the season Tuesday, beating Newport 13-3.
Searcy had started the season with two consecutive losses before getting the blowout win over the Lady Greyhouds.
Newport led 1-0 after one inning. The Lady Lions tied it at 1-1 in the second inning. Halle Toler reached on an error and scored on a sacrifice fly by Tearyn Brown.
Searcy then scored five runs in both the third and fourth innings. Haylee Cullum and Chloe Martinez led off with back-to-back home runs. Also scoring were Emilee Knighten, Toler and Alexis Reardon.
Scoring in the fourth inning were Ashlynn Thomas, Brown, Martinez, Knighton and Toler.
Cedar Maxwell hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning. Also scoring on the play was Knighton.
Knighton and Thomas led Searcy with three hits each. Martinez and Maxwell each had two hits. Also getting hits were Toler, Reardon, Brown, Ellie Kihnl and Cullum.
Searcy pitcher Abby Busby struck out 11 in five innings of work. She gave up one earned run while allowing only one walk.
