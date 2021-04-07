The Searcy Lady Lions softball team finished as the runner-up of the Heber Springs Tournament on Saturday.
Searcy beat Lonoke 10-0 in the first round, then knocked off host Heber Springs 3-2 in the semifinals before falling to Quitman 4-3 in the championship game.
In the win over Lonoke, the game was scoreless until the third inning when the Lady Lions scored four runs. They added six more in the fourth.
Emilee Knighton, Haylee Cullum and Hannah Garner each scored two runs. Also scoring were Chloe Martinez, Cedar Maxwell, Halle Toler and Kati Honey.
Knighton was 2 for 4 with two home runs and five RBI.
Abby Busby got the win, allowing six hits through five innings. She struck out 10 Lonoke batters.
In the win over Heber Springs, Searcy scored once in the second and twice in the third. Heber Spring scored both of its runs in the fourth. The game ended after five innings.
Holler scored two runs while Maxwell had one. Alexis Reardon was 2 for 2 with two RBIs.
Busby allowed two unearned runs in five innings of work. She struck out 10 while giving up only three hits.
In the loss to Quitman, Searcy led 3-2 after three innings. Quitman scored twice in the top of the fourth to take a 4-3 lead.
Searcy left four runners on base, including Knighton at first in the fifth and final inning.
Martinez, Knighton and Cullum each scored runs. Knighton was 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBI.
Busby allowed two unearned runs in five innings of work. She struck out four while giving up 11 hits.
Searcy also played at Paragould in a 5A-East doubleheader on Tuesday.
Paragould won the first game 8-2 and the nightcap 10-5.
In the first game, Searcy led 1-0 after the top of the second. The Lady Rams scored eight times in the bottom of the second to lead 8-1. Searcy’s final run came in the top of the seventh.
Scoring runs were Toler and Cullum.
In the nightcap, Searcy scored three times in the third and twice in the fourth.
Paragould scored once in the second, four times in the third, twice in the fourth, once in the sixth and two more times in the seventh.
Ashlynn Thomas and Maxwell scored two runs apiece. Hannah Garner scored the other Searcy run.
