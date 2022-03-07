The Searcy Lady Lions softball team opened the 2022 season with a 2-1 record.
The Lady Lions finished third in the Taylor Roark Invitational at the Sherwood Sports Complex on Saturday, Searcy lost to Morrilton 5-4 in the semifinals then beat Lake Hamilton 7-1 in the third-place game.
Searcy led 2-1 after one inning and 4-3 after three innings. The Lady Devil Dogs scored single runs in the fourth and fifth innings. The game ended after five innings.
Searcy’s Halle Toler, Laci McGrade, Tearyn Brown, Ashlynn Thomas and Juliette Smith had 2 hits apiece. Tolerations had a double and a home run.
McBride and Toler each scored 2 runs.
In the win over Lake Hamilton, Searcy trailed 1-0 after two innings. The Lady Lions tied the score at 1-1 in the third and scored four runs in the fourth and two in the fifth.
Searcy had 11 hits in the victory. Toler had 3 hits. Abby Busby had 2. Also getting hits were Alexis Reardon, McBride, Cedar Maxwell, Thomas, Haylee Cullum and Smith.
Thomas had a home run in the victory.
Busby got the win, giving up only 1 run in five innings of work. She struck out 5.
Searcy opened the season with a 12-0 win over DeWitt on Friday.
The game was scoreless until the third inning when the Lady Lions plated 3 runs. They added 9 in the fourth.
Searcy had 9 hits in the victory. Reardon, Toler and Thomas had 2 hits each. Toler had a double and a home run.
McBride, Toler, Smith and Cadence Pettis led Searcy with 2 runs each.
Busby got the win, allowing only 2 hits in 4 innings of work. She struck out 4.
“I’m pleased with how we played this weekend,” Searcy coach Matt Long said. “You’re always a little nervous about those first few games. We hit the ball well, pitched well and made some key plays on defense. Just a couple of missed opportunities or we would have beaten the defending 4A state champs and been playing for first in the tournament.”
