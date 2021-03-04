Lady Lions finish runner-up in wrestling

Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- U.S. job growth likely rose in February in rebound from slump
- Arkansas governor, court split on vaccine eligibility order
- Arkansas panel OKs proposed overhaul of Medicaid expansion
- Officers maced, trampled: Docs expose depth of Jan. 6 chaos
- GOP state lawmakers seek to nullify federal gun limits
- Powell: Higher inflation temporary, no rate hikes in sight
- Capitol Police chief appeals for National Guard to stay
- By slimmest of margins, Senate takes up $1.9 trillion relief bill
Community Calendar
Most Popular
Articles
- Searcy 59-year-old accused of possessing around 580 images of child porn
- Two arrested following three break-ins at Searcy businesses Saturday
- Longtime former director of Sunshine School dies at 72, served 40 years
- Romance 42-year-old accused of sexual crimes against child arrested Wednesday night, out on bail Thursday morning
- Back-seat conversation on way to jail brings extra drug charge
- Judsonia 40-year-old charged with shooting youth with pellet rifle, fleeing from police
- 35-year-old Searcy man arrested in December stabbing death at Mayfair Hotel
- Fleeing charged with state trooper caught in driver's compartment
- 13 apply for Searcy superintendent job; last-minute surge expected
- Searcy City Council discusses sunset vs. permanent tax; city to form focus group
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.