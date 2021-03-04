Lady Lions finish runner-up in wrestling

The Searcy Lady Lions wrestling team finished as the state runner-up at the 2021 Arkansas High School Girls Wrestling Tournament on Wednesday at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock. Searcy finished with 129 points. Mountain Home won the state championship with 173 points.

 Mark Buffalo / sports@thedailycitizen.com

