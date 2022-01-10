The Searcy Lady Lions fell to Paragould 57-25 in the 5A-East opener Friday night at the Lions Den. The loss was Searcy’s eighth in a row.
Searcy coach Kim Sitzmann said the Lady Lions are a real young team and right now are just struggling to put the basketball in the basket.
“We are just a little out of sync. We usually break the press pretty well,” Sitzmann said. “It was a mental block tonight. They are still trying to figure themselves out. We are a real young team, full of sophomores. This is a pace that they are not used to playing. This is a tough conference, and we will get back in the gym and work.”
After 12 games out of conference games and with a 2-10 overall record, the offense for the Lady Lions averages 43.5 points a game, and the Lady Lions defense allowed 52 points a game.
There was no Lady Lion in double figures against Paragould. Leading Searcy’s offense was sophomore guard Avery Meadows with 5 points. Sara Daniel had 4. Junior guard Anna Killins and sophomore guard Irena Shala scored 2 points, and Lady Lions sophomore small forward Jayden Bowman finished with 1 point.
Paragould was led by junior forward Keimauri Brown with 17 points. Her sister sophomore guard Shakira Brown scored 15 points. Paragould also got contributions from the floor from junior guard Kalyan Lamb with 8 points and senior point guard Carson De Fries scoring 7 points for the Rams.
“I told them to stay in the gym and keep shooting and believe in the process,” Sitzmann said. “I told them to keep their head’s up and we will get into the gym and we will keep working on it and we will stick with it and it will become rapid fire. I told them not to be discouraged we are going to be okay.”
