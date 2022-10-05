Conference misfortune continued for the Searcy Lady Lions on Tuesday with a 3-0 loss (25-23, 25-22, 25-20) to visiting Nettleton in 5A East play in the Jungle at Searcy High School.

The Lady Lions are now 6-12 overall and 0-10 in the 5A-East Conference. Searcy has been competitive in most of its league matches, giving up sets by five points or less, and have even held brief leads in many, but have not found the formula necessary to grab a conference victory.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.