Conference misfortune continued for the Searcy Lady Lions on Tuesday with a 3-0 loss (25-23, 25-22, 25-20) to visiting Nettleton in 5A East play in the Jungle at Searcy High School.
The Lady Lions are now 6-12 overall and 0-10 in the 5A-East Conference. Searcy has been competitive in most of its league matches, giving up sets by five points or less, and have even held brief leads in many, but have not found the formula necessary to grab a conference victory.
“The girls fought today – they played really well,” Lady Lions coach Manuela Harris said. “We had to adjust to their style of play. We played well, but they were tipping a lot. We didn’t adjust as well as we would have hoped to. We kind of expected that’s what they would do, it was just a matter of us doing it.”
Senior hitter Jadyn Kingsriter kept things close for Searcy early in the first game with a trio of kills before sophomore Hynleigh Webber closed Nettleton’s lead to within two with a kill, and junior Emily Miller followed that with a kill that tied the opening set at 22. The Lady Lions then won back serve down 24-23, but a serve into the net gave the opening frame to Nettleton.
It was junior Sara McCain who provided the spark for Searcy in the second set. McCain stayed in the middle of the net and came away with two kills and two blocks, her second of which tied the game at 21. Miller gave the Lady Lions with a brief lead with a kill, and a net violation against Nettleton made it 23-21 Searcy, but the Lady Raiders responded with a block and two aces, along with a side out against Searcy to go up 2-0 for the match.
The final set looked much like the first two, with Searcy holding the margin tight until the final rotations. McCain tied it at 15 with a kill and later Kingsriter tied it at 18. That was the final time, however, as the Lady Raiders pulled away from there to complete the shutout.
Kingsriter led the Lady Lions with 8 kills while McCain added 4 kills and 3 blocks. Miller also had 4 kills and sophomore Hynleigh Webber had 4 kills and 2 blocks.
The Lady Lions will play at West Memphis on Thursday.
