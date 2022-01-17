Marion started the game against Searcy with a 12-0 run, led by senior forward Daedrianna Cali. She finished the game with 14 points as the Lady Patriots defeated Searcy 68-38 on Friday night inside the Lions Den.
Searcy is still looking for their first conference win and was led by senior forward Eva Roberts, who had a game-high 16 points, and senior center Blair Henry scored 7 points. Sophomore forward Sara Daniel scored 4 points. Sophomore forward Sara McCain scored 3 points, and sophomore guard Avery Meadows finished the scoring for the Lady Lions with 2 points.
In the second quarter, the Lady Lions found a defense that worked and they were able to slow down the Lady Patriots. The man-to-man press defense played by the Lions also forced some uncharacteristic mistakes by Marion with possession of the ball and the Lady Patriots became emotional, which led to sloppy ball handling and poor shot selections.
Searcy was able to take advantage of the mistakes by turning them into points, taking advantage of Marion's physical play against them by getting them to foul and gave a chance for the Lady Lions to score points with the clock stopped and allowing the Lady Lions win the second quarter against the Lady Patriots.
Searcy was able to get the ball under the basket and was able to find Roberts who worked herself open by being able to get her defender to find a screen.
Roberts ability to score points on offense helped her team but her leadership skills on the defensive side of the ball was evident as the Lady Lions picked up the intensity on defense allowed them to create offense.
“I have been telling her since day one that she is capable of that and that she just needed to believe in herself and get after it,” Searcy coach Kim Sitzmann said. “She settled into it and found some confidence with it and a great game tonight.”
Sitzmann also said that she appreciates the enthusiasm that her young team has for the game and that makes it so easy and enjoyable for her to teach and coach this team.
Sitzmann said she was happy with the effort on the defensive side of the game for the Lady Lions. She also said that it was the best game played so far this season. Marion is a talented team with a lot of players that will play at the next level, the effort with the young sophomore team that is currently on the roster for the Lady Lions the attempt was fantastic.
“They have a Division 1 post player and our defense played well,” Searcy assistant basketball coach Larry Stamps said. “They had some height and size on us but we didn’t get shoved around.”
