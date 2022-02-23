BATESVILLE — Batesville kept Searcy winless in the 5A-East girls conference play with a 60-49 win Tuesday night.
Batesville coach Stan Fowler said that it was the best start of a Senior Night that his basketball team has enjoyed in a long time. Fowler changed the starting line up for the game that included all seniors.
“They played defense with heart and they were throwing up shots, and they were going in and the crowd was going nuts,” Fowler said. “It was magical.”
Batesville’s magic was provided by junior point guard Abby Hurley with 17 points, followed by senior guard Emily Harrison with 15 points. Senior guard Taylor Rush and sophomore Dalice Speed finished with 9 points each in helping Batesville to improve their conference record 2-11 and 6-17 overall.
Fowler said after the game that he is proud of the contribution and dedication to the program by the seniors, their leadership qualities, and their work ethic throughout the season.
Batesville senior forward Olivia Everetts scored 5 points. Seniors Clara Keener and Anne Claire Ezell scored 3 points each, and seniors guard Jayden Bowman and Camya Porter scored 2 points each.
Searcy’s offense was out of sync against the defense played by Batesville, there were too many turnovers in the game that discontinued the Lady Lions offense. The press defense played by the Lady Pioneers created rebounding domination of the boards by the Lady Pioneers and pushed Batesville to a 31-16 lead at halftime.
“It was our full court denial, we have not done a lot of it this year but the full court denial is our thing and they did a really good job in putting pressure on them,” Fowler said. “In rebounding this group has taken it up a notch. It has been a long year, but the last five games we have done really proud rebounding and I am proud of that.”
Fowler said that Searcy did a good job pressing Batesville and that the Lions did not give up and he was proud of the competitiveness of the Lady Lions.
Searcy sophomore center Eva Roberts warmed up in the second half and scored 17 points, followed by sophomore forward Sara Davis with 12 points, sophomore Jayden Bowman scored 11 points, sophomore point guard Avery Meadows scored 8 points and senior center Blair scored two points from the free throw line.
“Our shooting in the first half was ice cold,” Searcy coach Kim Sitzmann said. “Air ball after air ball it was horrendous but to get down 15 and to be as young as we are and go out there and believe and fight back and try to get right back into the game, shows tremendous grit and resilience.”
Sitzmann said she decided to push up pressure on the press and that sped up Batesville and speeding them caused them to foul more and that helped the Searcy get to the free throw line, the Lions shot 62 percent from the free throw line.
Sitzmann said that her team is young, they just need to relax and remember to take it one step at a time.
“Determination, they are going to be just fine,” Sitzmann said. “I remind them that it is one step at a time. You grow, if you learn and you don’t keep making the same mistakes you are just going to keep getting better.”
