SEARCY — Batesville made it a short road trip on Tuesday as the Lady Pioneers shut out Searcy 3-0 with a collective team effort both at the net and backcourt.
With the victory, Batesville improved to 9-7 overall and 8-4 in the 5A-East Conference. Searcy is now 6-14 overall and 0-10 in conference play.
All of the main rotation for the Lady Pioneers had their contributions and were determined to force the Lady Lions into spreading out their defense. The plan worked nearly to perfection, despite a second-set comeback for Searcy that almost took the frame into extra points. Batesville held off that rally and then pulled away in the final set to secure the shutout.
“Searcy came out, and they fought hard,” Lady Pioneers head coach Wes Hart said. “I told the girls coming in that anytime you go on the road in conference, it's always going to be a tough match. We need to make it easier on ourselves at times. We make too many errors, and that was our focus in practice. We did that – we didn't have as many service errors and receiving errors as we've been having. Volleyball is a funny game, when you give up less points, you make it a lot easier on yourself.”
A head-to-head battle of the towers was not to be in the match as 6-1 Batesville hitter Kayla Ward worked primarily from the left side, and even spent some of the rotation in the back court, while 6-4 Searcy blocker Hynleigh Webber stuck to the middle of the net. That led to a number of easy strikes for both players, but the Lady Pioneers bench went decidedly deeper against a Lady Lions team who have been forced to play a majority of their schedule without their primary hitter due to an early-season injury.
Ward and Webber did get things rolling for their respective teams, as Ward had two early kills and Webber blocked a pair of kill attempts from Batesville. Lady Pioneers senior Sophie Poole came away with a block that gave the Lady Pioneers a 5-4 lead in the first set, followed by back-to-back aces by classmate Kassidy Boyett that started Batesville's run to a 25-16 win in Set 1.
“That's something we do pride ourselves on,” Hart said. “All five players on the court are ready to be set. Even our (defensive specialists) on the back row will get back there and take some swings. We have different players who can carry the water at different times, and that's the sign of a good team, I believe.”
The second set was a much closer scrap as the Lady Lions also began to attack from all points. Junior middle blocker Sara McCain came away a pair of kills, the second of which started Searcy's comeback after falling behind 16-8. Kills for Emily Miller and Jadyn Kingsriter also helped to shave down the margin, and an ace from senior Libero Tearyn Brown make the conclusion interesting as the Lady Lions pulled to within a point, 22-21.
Multi-sport talent Salice Speed responded for Batesville with a block, but Miller put down another spike to keep it to within one. Senior team captain Kinley Smart then put the Lady Pioneers at set point with a kill, and junior Emily Price closed the deal with a kill just inside the right boundary to put Batesville up 2-0 for the match.
With just two 5A-East matches remaining for Batesville, including a vital home stand today against West Memphis, the Lady Pioneers are right in the thick of the tournament picture. While Valley View has locked up the league title at 12-0, second-place Marion is 9-3 while Batesville currently sits third at 8-4 with Greene County Tech right behind in fourth at 7-5. Tuesday's upcoming senior-night home match against Marion could possibly determine who takes the No. 2 seed heading into the state tournament.
“That could be a big one,” Hart said. “That could be the difference between second and third, or falling down to fourth. Valley View is running away with it at the top. We've given them a good run; I would like to see them later in the season, but as of right now we're floating in that 2-3-4 spot.”
Searcy will play at Marion today, and will close out their season at home against Valley View on Tuesday for senior night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.