The Searcy Lady Lions swept a 5A-East conference doubleheader from Nettleon on Wednesday.
The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday but was delayed a day because of rainy weather.
Searcy won the first game 6-5 then finished off the sweep with a 10-9 win in the nightcap.
Searcy is now 4-4 overall and 2-2 in league play.
In the first game, Searcy trailed 4-0 after the top of the sixth inning. The Lady Lions plated a run in the bottom of the frame. Chloe Martinez doubled, stole third and scored on a wild pitch.
Nettleton pushed its lead back to 5-1 with a run in the top of the seventh.
Searcy scored five times in the bottom of the seventh to win 6-5. Scoring were Martinez, Emilee Knighton, Juliette Smith, Tearyn Brown and Abby Busby.
Searcy had six hits. Martinez was 3 for 4 with an RBI. Cedar Maxwell had two hits. Knighton had the Lady Lion’s other hit.
Busby got the win, allowing nine hits in seven innings of work. She struck out 11.
In the nightcap, Searcy scored two runs in the top of the seventh then held Nettleton scoreless in the bottom of the frame to get the win.
Martinez singled and went to second on a wild pitch. She scored on a single by Knighton to tie the game. Knighton eventually scored on a passed ball to give the Lady Lions the lead.
Busby retired Nettleton in order to preserve the victory. She got the win in relief of Martinez. Busby gave up two runs and three hits in 2 2/3 innings. She struck out four, including two in the seventh inning.
Searcy led 1-0 after one inning in the second game. Martinez led off the game with a triple and scored on a single Maxwell.
Nettleton tied it at 1-1 in the bottom of the second.
Searcy scored twice in the third to lead 3-1. Martinez led off with a single and scored on a single by Maxwell, who scored when Ashlynn Thomas reached on a fielder’s choice.
Nettleton scored three runs in the bottom of the third to lead 4-3. The Lady Raiders pushed the lead to 5-3 win a single run in the fourth.
Searcy took a 8-5 lead with five runs in the fifth inning. Scoring were Halle Toler, Alexis Reardon, Brown, Busby and Ellie Kiihnl.
Nettleton tied the game at 8-8 with three runs in the bottom of the fifth. The Lady Raiders took a 9-8 lead with a run in bottom of the sixth.
Martinez finished the day going 7 for 9, including 4 for 5 in the second game. She had three RBI. Maxwell and Toler had three hits apiece. Also collecting hits were Knighton, Reardon, Thomas, Brown and Busby.
Searcy is playing in a tournament at Heber Springs on Saturday. The Lady Lions play Lonoke at 9 a.m.
Other teams in the tournament include Heber Springs, White County Central, Mount Vernon-Enola, Bigelow, Quitman and Midland.
