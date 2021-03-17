The Searcy Lady Lions softball team dropped both games of its 5A-East-opening doubleheader Tuesday to Marion.
Searcy lost the first game 8-1 and the nightcap 11-5.
In the first game, Searcy led 1-0 before the Lady Patriots scored two in the fifth and six in the sixth to get the win.
Searcy’s Chloe Martinez scored her team’s only run. Searcy had six hits in the game — one each by Martinez, Cedar Maxwell, Halle Toler, Alexis Reardon, Ashlynn Thomas and Abby Busby.
Busby got the loss as she gave up eight runs and eight hits over 5 1/3 innings of work. She struck out seven but walked four.
In the nightcap, Searcy led 3-2 after two innings. Marion scored four runs in the top of the fourth to lead 6-3. Searcy scored twice in the bottom of the frame to the deficit to 6-5. Marion put the game away with five runs in the top of the fifth.
Toler led Searcy with two runs scored. Also scoring where Emilee Knighton, Thomas and Juliette Smith. Searcy had nine hits in the game. Getting two hits each were Maxwell and Toler. Also collecting hits were Knighton, Reardon, Thomas, Busby and Haylee Cullum.
Martinez got the loss for the Lady Lions. She gave up 11 runs, six earned, in seven innings of work. She struck out five.
Searcy beat Southside Batesville 9-6 on Monday.
Southside led 2-0 after one inning. Searcy tied it with two runs in the top of the third. The Lady Lions then scored once in the fourth and six times in the fifth to lead 9-2.
The Lady Southerners got back into the game, scoring twice in both the fifth and sixth innings.
Martinez led Searcy with two runs scored. Also scoring were Knighton, Maxwell, Toler, Smith, Tearyn Brown, Thomas and Cullum.
Maxwell led Searcy with three hits and three RBI. Reardon also had three hits. Getting two hits each were Martinez, Knighton, Toler and Thomas. Getting one hit each were Brown and Busby.
Busby got the win. He struck out 8 in seven innings of work.
