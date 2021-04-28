The Searcy Lady Lions dropped both games of a 5A-East doubleheader to Greene County Tech on Tuesday at the Searcy High School Sports Complex.
Greene County Tech won the first game 4-3 then routed the Lady Lions 12-2 in the nightcap.
With the losses, Searcy remains in a tie for the fourth and final spot in the Class 5A state tournament. Both teams are 5-7 in league play, but Searcy holds the tiebreaker by virtue of beating Batesville by more runs than Batesville beat the Lady Lions.
Greene County Tech is 12-0 in league play, followed by Marion at 11-1 and Paragould at 8-4.
Searcy plays Jonesboro next Tuesday. The Lady Golden Hurricane is 2-9 in league play.
“If we sweep Jonesboro, then we are in the state tournament,” Searcy coach Matt Long said.
In the opener Tuesday, Jonesboro led 4-2 after the top of the seventh inning. Searcy’s Emilee Knighton hit a solo homer to start the bottom of the frame. Haylee Cullum then singled but was caught stealing second base for the second out of the inning. No other Searcy runner reached base in the seventh.
The Lady Eagles scored an unearned run in the top of the first. Searcy tied it at 1-1 in the bottom of the first. After the first two batters struck out looking, Cullum doubled and scored on a single by Cedar Maxwell.
Greene County Tech scored single runs in the fourth and fifth innings to lead 3-1. Searcy cut the deficit to 3-2 in the bottom of the fifth. Chloe Martinez led off with a single. She scored on a single by Maxwell.
Searcy outhit Greene County Tech 13-8.
Cullum was 4 for 4. Martinez, Knighton and Maxwell had two hits apiece. Ellie Kiihnl, Juliette Smith and Kati Honey had one hit each.
Busby pitched well despite getting the loss. She allowed only eight hits and and three bases on balls. She struck out five in seven innings of work.
In the second game, Greene County Tech took a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the third. Searcy got on the board in the top of the fourth. Knighton doubled and scored on an error.
The Lady Eagles came back with five runs in the bottom of the fourth to lead 9-1.
Searcy’s final run came in the top of the fifth. Ashlynn Thomas singled and scored on a single by Busby.
Greene County Tech scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to end the game.
Searcy had only three hits in the nightcap. Busby, Knighton and Thomas had one hit each.
