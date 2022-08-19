Scrimmage night was successful for the Searcy Lady Lions on Thursday as they downed Jacksonville 3-1 at Jacksonville High School. Defense was the key for the Lady Lions as they were able to keep control in the defensive back court, finishing with 57 digs.
“One of the stats that jumped out to me was our serve-receive,” Searcy coach Manuela Harris said. “We were able to stay at a good level, and our blocking also went well. We finished our practice, and we worked on some things we needed to correct, mainly our transitioning.”
