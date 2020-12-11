The Searcy Lady Lions wrestling team dominated on the mat against Lake Hamilton and Jonesboro with 48-12 and 57-6 team score victories Thursday night in Searcy.
Sophomore Chloe Belford had one of toughest wins for the Lady Lions against Lake Hamilton.
Belford had lost earlier in a first-period pin decision to Jonesboro and then faced a Lake Hamilton opponent who was taller and, according to her, outweighed her, but that was something to which she has become accustomed.
“I’m 5-foot-2 so I’m really short so any one I wrestle is taller than me,” Belford said. “Last year, I weighed 108 pounds; this year, I’m going 124 so there is a very big difference. Last year, I just muscled the girls over because I was counted from 116 to 108. This year, I’ve bumped up. These girls are a lot stronger. It’s a lot harder to break them down or do anything. I like the challenge. It’s a lot more fun than going out there and pinning everyone.”
Throughout the first period of the match, it seemed that Belford had control of her opponent despite the height difference. She was able to move her opponent around in the first two periods and near the middle portion of the second period, Belford had a dominant mount position and was looking for the pin.
“She was kind of just turtled up is what we call it,” Belford said. “She had her knees in and her arms in and I was doing everything basically I could to get her down. I was cross-facing. I was grabbing an ankle. At one point. I sat back and she stayed turtled up and I looked at the ref and was like what do I do? I think they called stalling on her twice. I was struggling to say the least.”
Belford won her match 3-0 to give Searcy the team score 15-3 at that point against Lake Hamilton.
The match right after featured MyKenzie Clark in the 132-pound weight class.
Her Lake Hamilton opponent came out and quickly looked for a pin and had Clark in a half.
Clark had an impressive reversal to a pin as she pulled her weight back and shifted into a roll through that ended up with her on top and her opponent in a defensive position.
In the blink of an eye, Clark had shot the half and with 1:20 left in the first period got the pin decision.
