The Searcy Lady Lions put up a fight against Nettleton in the 5A-East volleyball opener Thursday night at the Jungle.
Nettleton beat Searcy 25-14, 25-18, 21-25, 25-10.
“They worked hard,” Searcy coach Manuela Harris said. “They played hard. There were some things that we need to work on and be more consistent throughout the whole match. I’m proud of them. They played well.”
Searcy is now 0-2 on the season. The Lady Lions won the first game of Tuesday’s match with Harding Academy at Rhodes Reaves Field House on the Harding University campus, 25-14, but dropped the next three games by scores of 16-24, 12-25 and 17-25.
A year ago, the Lady Lions finished 4-10 in 5A-East play, which Harris said was one of their best seasons in recent history.
“We are better than the three matches we have played,” Harris said, referring to a scrimmage against Jacksonville and regular-season matches with Harding Academy and Nettleton.
Searcy led early in the third game. Nettlton rallied to lead 12-10.
Searcy then went on a run and led 19-14 on the serve of Scout O’Neill.
Nettleton rallied to within one at 19-18 but the Lady Lions forced a sideout to lead 20-19.
Ashlynn Thomas served a winner to push the lead to 21-18. Nettleton tried to stay in it but the game eventually ended when Madison Graul served the game-winner.
In the fourth game, Searcy jumped out to a 3-1 lead on the serve of Emma Martin. Nettleton rallied to lead 7-6.
The score was tied 7-7 when Nettleton took control of the match, outscoring the Lady Lions 18-3 the remainder of the set.
Searcy hosts Jonesboro on Tuesday. The junior varsity match starts at 5 p.m. The Lady Lions then travel to Marion on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.