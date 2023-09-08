The first set went to the visitors, but after that it was all Lady Lions as Searcy swept the final three sets to claim a 3-1 victory against crosstown rival Harding Academy Tuesday evening at Lion Arena.

The Lady Lions (4-3, 0-3 conf.) did not get their offense going in the first set and took a 25-23 loss as a result, but everything changed to start the second set of the non-conference match as Searcy rushed out to a fast 7-2 advantage and took Set Two 25-14 before claiming the third set 25-16 and the decider in the fourth, 25-13.

