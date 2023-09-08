The first set went to the visitors, but after that it was all Lady Lions as Searcy swept the final three sets to claim a 3-1 victory against crosstown rival Harding Academy Tuesday evening at Lion Arena.
The Lady Lions (4-3, 0-3 conf.) did not get their offense going in the first set and took a 25-23 loss as a result, but everything changed to start the second set of the non-conference match as Searcy rushed out to a fast 7-2 advantage and took Set Two 25-14 before claiming the third set 25-16 and the decider in the fourth, 25-13.
The Lady Wildcats, now 3-4 overall and 1-0 in the 3A-Northwest Conference after winning their league opener against Rose Bud on Thursday, were able to keep Searcy’s big hitters at bay for the most part in the opening set, relying on their defense to take a close 25-23 win to go up 1-0 early in the match, but was not able to duplicate that success in the next three frames. In that time, the larger Searcy team took advantage at the net with senior Madison Graul attacking from the left side and big junior Hynleigh Webber in the middle while senior Sara McCain added to the all-fronts assault from the right.
“They’re big and they jump high, and I thought they did a good job tonight,” Harding Academy coach Will Francis said of Searcy. “Sometimes you just have to clap for them and say hey, that’s a tough game, they’re really good. We just have to move on from it.”
For Harding Academy, they did not have the depth up front as Searcy, but they did have junior Krimson Fager, who took the fight to much larger Webber and had some wins in spots, but it was not enough as the Lady Lions spread the ball across the top of the court at will, going on a number of consecutive-scoring runs. Fager led Harding Academy with 5 kills and 2 blocks.
“She’s been playing really well lately,” Francis said. “This summer, she worked really hard. She increased her vertical, she’s been a lot more in the game. I thought she was definitely the brightest spot for us tonight. Not only offensively, but defensively, she got a few blocks by herself against 34 (Webber) who is really good and really tall. So I’m really proud of Krimson tonight.”
Searcy was even more dominant in the third set with five consecutive aces from freshman Carmen Raines. McCain then added a kill, and two more kills from Webber, both assisted by senior Ariel Akin, pushed the advantage to 8-3. Senior Blakely Robertson then rolled off three straight aces for the Lady Lions to make it 15-7 later in the set, and gave Searcy set point with a kill to make it 24-16 before McCain closed it out with another kill.
“It was a good game,” Searcy head coach Manuela Harris said. “I liked our passing, and our hitting was very good. In the beginning, we kind of struggled with our serves, but they got in a rhythm and we started serving better. We missed 10 serves in the first set, and that was a big difference.”
Webber led Searcy with 12 kills and 2 blocks. Graul finished with 10 kills and 2 aces, while Robertson had 8 kills and 3 aces. McCain added 7 kills and 2 blocks, Akin had 7 assists and Raines finished with 6 kills and 8 aces.
The Lady Lions will take part in a tournament at Little Rock Christian this weekend, and will return to 5A-East Conference play on Tuesday on the road at West Memphis. Harding Academy will host Salem in a 3A-Northwest Conference match on Monday.
