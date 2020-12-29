The offensive pace of the Greenbrier Lady Panthers was too much for the Searcy Lady Lions as the Lady Panthers led throughout the entire game in a 63-45 victory inside Panther Pavilion on Tuesday night.
Greenbrier in the first half was able to control the ball on both ends of the court. The Lady Panthers caused turnovers because of their active hands that led to transition points.
Searcy in the second quarter made a run behind five points in the last two minutes by senior Asharia Brown to close the halftime lead to 26-15.
The Lady Panthers in the third quarter responded with a run of their own to put the game out of reach. Sophomore Alexandria Newland had eight points in the quarter to go with her six in the first half. Junior McKayla Betts also had an impact as she also had eight in the quarter to go with her six in the first half.
Searcy tried to stay with Greenbrier behind the eight points of Naliyah Hadley but there was more offense coming from the Lady Panthers than the Lady Lions in the third quarter.
At the end of the third quarter, both teams traded three-point baskets from Greenbrier senior Carlie Reynolds and Searcy junior Chelsea Johnson.
Going into the final eight minutes, Greenbrier held an 18-point lead at 50-32.
The Lady Panthers' defense was the story of the fourth quarter. They forced multiple turnovers and got to the free-throw line seven times and made five.
Searcy made one three-point shot at the 6:50 mark in the fourth quarter and did not make another field goal until the 3:08 mark while the Lady Panthers started to pull away.
Reynolds in the fourth quarter had six points off two three-point shots to give her nine points on the night.
For Searcy, Hadley finished the night with 11 points to lead her team in scoring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.