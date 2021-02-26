BATESVILLE — The Batesville Lady Pioneers didn’t look like they had been on a two-week break Thursday night. Unfortunately for the visiting Searcy Lady Lions, that meant a 76-38 loss in in the 5A-East conference tournament.
The Lady Pioneers came out hot and rode that streak all night. Senior Kaylee Clark found sophomore Kayla Ward for the game’s first basket.
Searcy had to wait until the five-minute mark before it got on the scoreboard.
Ashley Brown hit a layup to give the Lady Lions their first points. She finished as the leading scorer for the Lady Lions with 13.
The Lady Pioneers led 31-12 after the opening frame.
The second quarter was similar to the first, except the Lady Pioneers defense stepped up even more.
The Lady Pioneers opened up the quarter by going on a 13-2 run.
Isabella Higginbottom, who had 19 points on the night and finished as the game’s leading scorer, hit a layup to give the Lady Pioneers a 30-point lead with five minutes left in the first half.
Late in the quarter, Blair Henry grabbed an offensive board for the Lady Lions and put it back in for the score.
After two quarters, the Lady Pioneers led 52-22.
The Lady Pioneers scored first once again to open up the second half.
Naliyah Hadley fouled out midway through the third quarter for the Lady Lions.
At the 4:30 mark, reserves for both squads made their way into the game.
Jaden Barber hit a layup to push the Lady Pioneers’ lead to 40.
Senior Lady Lion Meredith Webber scored a late layup to close out the contest.
For the Lady Pioneers, they had 10 different players score. Taylor Rush had 18 points and went 6 of 7 from the charity stripe.
Clark had a big first quarter. She had eight of her 11 points scored in the opening frame. Riley Freeman added seven points.
For the Lady Lions, Eva Roberts had 10 points on the night. Henry added six.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.