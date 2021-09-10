The Searcy Lions and Lady Lions hosted Jonesboro in a 5A-East tennis match Thursday at the Searcy Tennis Complex.
The Lady Lions won their match 7-3 while the Lions lost 10-0 to the Golden Hurricane.
Searcy’s Haley Tancinco defeated Georgia Guinn 8-3. Alyssa Day defeated Hannah Henson 8-0. Bailey Webb defeated Henson 8-0. Carlyn Smith defeated Catherine Long 6-3.
Hannah Robinson lost to Long 8-2.
In doubles play, Ava Simpson and Payton Graham won a match 8-4 but also lost 8-2. Kristen and Avery Tranum won 8-0 and also lost 8-4.
In boys play, Searcy’s William Killough lost matches 8-0 and 8-4. Caleb Pettis lost 8-1 and 8-0.
Jacob Borst and Easton Gill lost two matches by the same score of 8-2. Carson Hernandez and Easton Jones lost 8-4 and 8-1.
Samuel Glasser and Silas Carpenter lost 8-3 and Michael Marsh and Parker Schmidt lost 8-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.