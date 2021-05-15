The Searcy Lady Lions are headed to the Class 5A state championship soccer game.
Searcy defeated Little Rock Christian 2-0 in the semifinals Saturday at Siloam Springs High School. With the win, Searcy will play Hot Springs Lakeside in the state championship game at Benton High School. The date and time will be announced Sunday morning.
In the win over Little Rock Christian, Searcy scored its two goals within the first three minutes of the match. Scoring for the Lady Lions were Mary Daniel and Gabie Eddins.
