The Bradford Lady Eagles basketball team opened the season with a 48-27 loss to Nemo Vista on Monday night.
Bradford trailed 14-9 after one quarter. Bradford’s Heather Robertson scored four points.
Nemo Vista outscored Bradford 11-4 in the second quarter to lead 25-13 at halftime. Robertson and Hailey Osborn each scored two points in the second quarter.
Robertson led Bradford with 12 points. Emma Neighbors had nine. Allie Story scored four. Osborn added two.
