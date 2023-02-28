ROSE BUD — The Harding Academy Lady Wildcats secured the No. 2 seed for the 3A State basketball tournament with an impressive performance at the 3A-3 Regional tournament at Rambler Arena over the weekend. The Lady Wildcats routed regular-season champions Helena to set up a championship rematch with the Episcopal Lady Wildcats. Harding Academy defeated Episcopal Collegiate a week prior in the district finals, but Episcopal got revenge in Saturday night's regional final with a strong defensive performance to claim the top seed for state.
Harding Academy 61, Helena Central 42 (semifinals - Friday)
The Lady Wildcats had perhaps their most impressive showing of the season as they routed the Lady Cougars, controlling the pace the entire way. Harding Academy (24-6) forced Helena to play at a slower pace which visibly took the Lady Cougars (22-5) out of the their comfort zone.
Harding took a 13-10 lead at the end of the first quarter, and pushed the margin throughout the following frame with a three-point basket from senior Callie Citty at the 6:14 mark, and the multi-sport star added another basket with 3:04 left in the half to give the Lady Wildcats an 18-11 lead.
Jamanno Akpunudo and Khloe Fullerton both scored off steals later in the period, with Fullerton's goal giving the Lady Wildcats a double-digit advantage, 24-14. Senior guard McKenney Sheffield scored just before the half to set the score at 26-17.
Fullerton scored the bulk of Harding's points in the third quarter with nine points, including a score off an assist from Eva Abraham with 3:47 remaining in the third to put the Lady Wildcats up 33-19. A score for Citty inside 10 seconds gave Harding Academy a dominating 48-29 lead heading into the final quarter.
Citty led the Lady Wildcats with 20 points with 15 points from Sheffield and 11 points each for Akpunudo and Fullerton. Jakyra Jackson led Helena with 17 points.
Episcopal Collegiate 43, Harding Academy 37 (finals - Saturday)
Citty led with 18 points but it was not enough as Episcopal (28-4) held the Lady Wildcats (24-7) to a single basket in the third quarter on their way to claiming the 3A-3 Regional championship on Saturday at Rambler Arena in Rose Bud. Fans did get a good glimpse into the future, however, as freshman Claire Citty kept things close for Harding Academy in the second quarter with a pair of three-point baskets for her 6-point total for the game.
The game was close at the half with Episcopal leading 23-22, but the third quarter proved to be the difference as they went on a 12-0 run through most of the third to lead 35-22 heading into the final minute of the period. Citty finally got Harding on the board with an inside shot with 26 seconds to go in the third, but the damage had been done by then.
Harding's fourth-quarter comeback attempt was still hampered by a low shooting percentage that saw a number of good looks for the Lady Wildcats in red, but the shots simply would not fall their way.
Harding Academy will be the No. 2 seed out of Region 3 and will play their first round game of the 3A state tournament tonight at 7 pm against Mountain View, the No. 3 seed out of Region 2.
