ROSE BUD — The Harding Academy Lady Wildcats secured the No. 2 seed for the 3A State basketball tournament with an impressive performance at the 3A-3 Regional tournament at Rambler Arena over the weekend. The Lady Wildcats routed regular-season champions Helena to set up a championship rematch with the Episcopal Lady Wildcats. Harding Academy defeated Episcopal Collegiate a week prior in the district finals, but Episcopal got revenge in Saturday night's regional final with a strong defensive performance to claim the top seed for state.

Harding Academy 61, Helena Central 42 (semifinals - Friday)

