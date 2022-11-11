Fullerton

Harding Academy junior Kloey Fullerton slips by Des Arc defenders during a 54-41 victory for the Lady Wildcats at Harris Gym on Thursday.

 Jason King

There were less than three minutes remaining before Harding Academy finally seized control against a tough Des Arc team in a 54-41 victory for the Lady Wildcats in their home opener at Harris Gym on Thursday.

The slim 40-39 advantage for the Lady Wildcats at the end of the third quarter signaled a possible shootout for the final eight minutes, but the hosts turned up the defensive pressure and held Des Arc to a single score in the fourth and final period.

