There were less than three minutes remaining before Harding Academy finally seized control against a tough Des Arc team in a 54-41 victory for the Lady Wildcats in their home opener at Harris Gym on Thursday.
The slim 40-39 advantage for the Lady Wildcats at the end of the third quarter signaled a possible shootout for the final eight minutes, but the hosts turned up the defensive pressure and held Des Arc to a single score in the fourth and final period.
Senior Calle Citty got Harding Academy going in the first quarter with two goals and junior Kloey Fullerton hit both inside and outside the arc in the second quarter for 5 points. Senior McKenney Sheffield quickly made the adjustment from volleyball to basketball and ended up with a hot hand in the third quarter, knocking down a trio of three-point baskets to keep pace with the rallying Lady Eagles.
Once the fourth started, Harding finally edged out to a 47-41 lead with 2:43 left to play, causing the Lady Eagles to start making less calculated shots. That resulted in a string of defensive rebounds for the Lady Wildcats and eventual double-digit lead with just over a minute remaining. Fullerton put the icing on the cake in the closing seconds when she stole the ball and took it back for the easy uncontested layup.
Sheffield led the Lady Wildcats with 17 points and 10 rebounds, shooting 50 percent from the floor. Fullerton was close behind with 14 points while Citty added 11 points including 3 of 4 from the foul line. Senior forward Eva Abraham finished with 6 points and 12 rebounds.
The Lady Wildcats are now 1-1 after a season-opening 67-53 loss to Conway Christian last Saturday. Harding Academy will be back in action this Thursday when they host McCrory in a non-conference game.
