ASHDOWN — The Bald Knob Lady Bulldogs returned to there winning ways in beating Glen Rose 6-0 in the first round of the Class 3A state softball tournament Thursday.
Bald Knob was coming off a long winning streak before falling to Gosnell in the finals of the Class 3A Region 2 tournament Saturday.
Bald Knob advanced to the second round of the state tournament and played Paris on Friday morning.
In the win over Glen Rose, Bald Knob scored four runs in the bottom of the first. The Lady. Bulldogs added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Reese Brimer led Bald Knob with two runs scored. Also scoring were Madyson Shoebottom, Adrianna Shoebottom, Mary Bryant and Laryn Glaze.
Bald Knob had 13 hits in the victory. Madyson Shoebottom and Glaze led the way with three hits apiece. Treasure Smithson and Brimer had two hits each. Also collecting hits were Ada Zomant, Bryant and Sarah Clark.
Madyson Shoebottom got the win. She allowed seven hits in seven innings of work. She gave up four walks while striking out 10.
