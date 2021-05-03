The Bald Knob Lady Bulldogs pulled off another big win Friday in the finals of the 3A-2 district softball tournament at Riverview High School.
Bald Knob scored two runs in the top of the seventh then retired Clinton in order in the bottom of the frame to clinch the district tournament championship and a top seed in this week’s regional tournament at Clinton.
Clinton was the top seed in the district tournament, having beaten Bald Knob 9-4 on April 16. Bald Knob avenged its other conference loss by beating Rose Bud 5-4 in the semifinals.
“Those were big confidence builders for us,” Bald Knob coach Nikki Mitsunaga said. “I think we got a little down on ourselves, ending up third in the conference. That’s kind of the lowest we’ve ever been seeded in some time. We knew we were a better team than that. We let two teams get the better of us. We kind of had something to play for here. We wanted to show them that we were better than they thought we were.”
In the top of the seventh, Bald Knob’s Faith Pickens led off with a walk. She was retired at second base when Treasure Smithson reached on a fielder’s choice. Laryn Glaze then walked, and Reese Brimer reached on a bunt single to load the bases. Smithson was forced out at home plate when Ada Zomant reached on a fielder’s choice.
Bald Knob’s best hitter, Madyson Shoebottom followed with an infield single to drive in Glaze with the first run of the game. Adrianna Shoebottom followed with a walk to drive in Brimer with the second run.
In the bottom of the seventh, Madyson Shoebottom struck out the side to give the Lady Bulldogs the championship.
“Reese is our leadoff batter, and we put a lot of pressure on her this week, and maybe this entire year,” Mitsunaga said, referring to Brimer’s bunt single to load the bases. “I had a conversation with her because she had struck out twice prior to that. I said ‘you’re not being the person we expected you to be. You’ve got to get out there and get the job done.’ She asked if she could bunt and I said ‘as long as you are safe when you get there.’
“She stepped up and got it.”
Mitsunaga said Madyson Shoebottom’s RBI single was big.
“Madyson is always a clutch hitter for us,” Mitsunaga said. “She knows when to have the big hits. It wasn’t anything big or spectacular.”
Madyson Shoebottom gave up only three hits in seven innings of work. She struck out 13. She retired the final eight batters she faced.
Bald Knob will play in the first round of the regional Thursday at 3 p.m. at Clinton High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.