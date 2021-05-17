ASHDOWN — With a crystal blue southwest Arkansas sky above. The Bulldogs came in the ball park and they growled and made a little noise at the State of Arkansas 3A Softball Tournament being played on the diamonds.
Bald Knob could not find any consistency at the plate against the pitching from Paris senior Jaden Hart and the Bulldogs were defeated by Paris High School 8-0, ending the run at the 3A State of Arkansas Softball Tournament.
“We are fighters, ” Bald Knob coach Nikki Mitsunaga said. “We came up against a really good team and we couldn't put it in play and if you can’t score you can't win.”
Bulldogs starting pitcher Madyson Shoebottom worked the entire game and had six strikeouts but she gave up eight runs and nine hits to the Eagles.
“She is the only one that we have this year, ” Mitsunaga said about her pitcher’s performance against the Eagles. “She had to pitch a lot of games for us but right down she is hurting.”
Hitting the ball with authority for the Eagles, shortstop Jayden Wells went 4 for 4 including two doubles and knocked in two and scored three runs for the Eagles.
Paris High School softball coach Donald Hart said that his team approach was to not swing at the high pitch and protect the inside edge of the plate.
“We talked about being aggressive and we did a good job or that today, ” Hart said. “We saw her pitch yesterday and we knee that she liked the inside. We talked about getting in front of that pitch.”
Bald Knob offense was able to get two hits but was not able to take advantage of the two errors.
The best chance for the Bulldogs came in the third inning when center fielder Treasure Smithson punching d the ball out to the outfield and she was able to beat the relay in to second base.
Bald Knob’s left fielder Laryn Glaze could not lay down the bunt and move Smithson over to third, Glaze struck out.
The next batter for the Bulldogs shortstop Reese Brimer was successful with the sacrifice bunt and moving Smithson to third with two out.
She was stranded after Bulldog’s third baseman Ada Zomant struck out.
Hart was never threatened again as she took control of the strike zone. She finished the complete game with 15 strikeouts and only allowed two hits.
“She is a senior and she has a movement of her three pitches, ” Hart said. “She has been a competitor for us all year.”
