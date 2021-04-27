The Bald Knob Lady Bulldogs qualified for the regional tournament with a 20-0 win over Cave City in the first round of the 3A-2 district softball tournament at Riverview High School on Monday.
Bald Knob is now 11-5 on the season.
The Lady Bulldogs will play in the regional tournament next week at Clinton High School.
In the win over Cave City, Bald Knob was held scoreless in the first inning. The Lady Bulldogs plated nine runs in the second, six in the third and five in the fourth to end the game.
Reese Brimer and Faith Pickens each went 4 for 4 at the plate. Pickens had six RBIs. Madyson Shoebottom was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a home run. Sadie Clark was 3 for 3. Ada Zomant and Adrianna Shoebottom each had two hits. Laryn Glaze and Vallery Converse each had one hit.
Madyson Shoebottom, Adrianna Shoebottom, Brimer and Clark each scored three runs. Zomant and Pickens had two runs each. Also scoring were Converse and Glaze.
Bald Knob coach Nikki Mitsunaga was proud of her team’s hitting performance against Cave City.
“We’ve spent a lot of time devoted to improving our hitting and team psyche, and I believe we are starting to reap the benefits,” she said. “We came out hitting yesterday, and all of our players were able to get solid contact with the ball.”
The semifinals were Wednesday with the finals set for Thursday at 5 p.m.
