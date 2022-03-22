The Bald Knob Lady Bulldogs won their third consecutive game March 17 with a 15-5 win over Bigelow.
Bald Knob started the season 0-2 before reeling off three consecutive wins.
Bald Knob scored 3 runs in the first, 5 runs in the second, 4 runs in the third and 3 runs in the fourth.
Reece Brimer led Bald Knob with 4 runs. Scoring 3 times each were Faith Pickens, Madyson Shoebottom and Adrianna Shoebottom. Scoring one run each were Ada Zomant and Treasure Smithson.
Bald Knob had 14 hits in the victory. Brimer led the way with 3 hits. Pickens, Madyson Shoebottom and Laryn Glaze had 2 hits each. Zomant’s lone hit was a home run.
Madyson Shoebottom struck out 14 in five innings of work. She gave up five runs and five hits.
