The Bald Knob Lady Bulldogs softball team knocked off Mountain View 9-2 on Tuesday.
With the win, Bald Knob improves to 8-4 overall and 4-1 in 3A-2 league play.
Bald Knob scored twice in the first inning to lead 2-0. The Lady Bulldogs added a run in the third to lead 3-0.
Mountain View got back into the game with two runs in the bottom of the sixth to cut the deficit to 3-2.
Bald Knob did not relent, scoring six runs in the top of the seventh.
Treasure Smithson, Adrianna Shoebottom and Madyson Shoebottom scored two runs each. Also scoring were Sadie Clark, Ada Zomant and Faith Pickens.
Bald Knob had 13 hits in the game. Adrianna Shoebottom and Madyson Shoebottom had three hits each. Smithson had two hits. Also collecting hits were Reese Brimer, Clark, Zomant, Ashlynn Ibanez and Pickens.
Madyson Shoebottom got the win for the Lady Bulldogs.
“We were making contact on the ball the entire game but we were hitting it right to the Mountain View players,” Bald Knob coach Nikki Mitsunaga said. “In the top of the seventh inning, we finally found a way to hit the gaps and score some runs.”
Bald Knob also beat Pangburn 2-1 in eight innings Friday.
Pangburn led 1-0 after five innings. Miranda Redman walked and scored.
Bald Knob tied it at 1-1 in the seventh. Laryn Glaze reached on error and scored.
The Lady Bulldogs won the game in the bottom of the eight. Madyson Shoebottom scored the winning run.
Madyson Shoebottom struck out 16 batters in eight innings of work for the Lady Bulldogs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.