The Bald Knob Lady Bulldogs beat Newport 7-3 in the continuation Thursday on a game that was started March 8.
The game was stopped because of inclement weather.
When the game resumed, Bald Knob star pitcher Madyson Shoebottom returned to the circle. She was injured in the season opener against DeWitt on March 1 and missed the Lady Bulldogs’ loss to South Side Bee Branch on March 3.
Shoebottom pitched the final five innings. She allowed 6 hits and one run while striking out 8.
“She threw at about 60 percent of her normal pitching,” Bald Knob coach Nikki Mitsunaga said of Shoebottom. “We were glad to have our senior leader back in the circle. Her leadership from the mound and her command of the field is something we cannot replace.
“In Madyson’s absence, we have depended on others to step up, and I have been pleased with their ability to do so.”
Newport led 2-0 after the top of the first.
Bald Knob tied it at 2-2 in the bottom of the frame. Ada Zomant drove in two runs.
Bald Knob scored two runs in the third inning to lead 4-2. The Lady Bulldogs added a single run in the fifth and two runs in the with. Newport’s final run came in the top of the seventh.
Madyson Shoebottom and Ada Zomant each had 3 hits to lead the Lady Bulldogs, who finished with 15 hits on the game. Getting 2 hits apiece were Laryn Glaze, Adrianna Shoebottom, Ana McAnelly and Treasure Smithson. Faith Pickens had 1 hit.
Madyson Shoebottom and Adrianna Shoebottom each scored 2 runs. Also scoring were Pickens, Zomant and Glaze.
Mitsunaga said her team is not at 100 percent yet.
“We still have some work to do at the plate with our hitting,” she said. “Once we get going there, I truly believe we are one of the best teams in the state.”
