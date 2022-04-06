Bald Knob’s Madyson Shoebottom continued her dominance at the plate as the Lady Bulldogs improved to 4-4 on the season with a 15-4 win over Riverview on Tuesday.
Shoebottom was 3 for 3 with 5 runs scored. She had 2 home runs and 2 RBIs. For the season, Shoebottom is hitting .762 with 4 home runs.
Bald Knob took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Shoebottom hit a two-out solo homer.
The Lady Bulldogs scored two runs in the second inning. Ada Zomant led off with a single and scored on a single by Mary Bryant. Laryn Glaze walked and scored on a single by Vallery Converse.
The Lady Bulldogs pushed the lead to 5-0 with 2 runs in the top of the third. Shoebottom led off with a solo homer. Zomant doubled and scored.
Riverview got two runs in the bottom of the third to trail 5-2. MaKenna Roach doubled. Brooklynn Stephenson singled. They both scored on a single by Hallie Havener.
Bald Knob scored twice in the fifth inning and four times each in the sixth and seventh innings.
Riverview scored single runs in the sixth and seventh innings.
Zomant scored 4 runs for the Lady Bulldogs. Adrianna Shoebottom scored three times.. Also scoring runs were Reece Brimer, Faith Pickens and Glaze.
Zomant led Bald Knob with 4 hits.
Scoring runs for Bald Knob were Roach, Stephenson, Havener and Elvira Wilson.
Madyson Shoebottom struck out 13.
Bald Knob coach Nikki Mitsunaga said her team struggled early.
“We struggled in the first few innings and missed some balls but we got it fixed in the sixth and seventh innings and finally pushed some runs across,” she said. “We had some kids start to find a groove, so we found some good stuff in today’s win.”
The Lady Bulldogs were coming off a 2-1 loss to Harding Academy last week.
“We have spent a lot of time in practice working on being patient at the plate and aggressive on the bases, so I was pleased to see us utilize both of these tonight,” Mitsunaga said. “We are continuing to work on pushing through adversity and look forward to success in our games to to come.”
