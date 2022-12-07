Roberts

Gabie Roberts pulls in a defensive rebound for Bald Knob during the Lady Bulldogs’ 52-33 victory over league foe Rose Bud on Tuesday at BKHS.

 Jason King | sports@thedailycitizen.com

BALD KNOB — The Lady Bulldogs handled business against visiting Rose Bud in a 52-33 blowout victory at Bulldog Arena on Tuesday night in both teams’ 3A-6 Conference opener.

Junior guard Gabie Roberts led Bald Knob with 14 points, 10 of which came in the second quarter. Freshman Drew Jackson was close behind with 12 points, and sophomore Abby Daugherty finished with 11 points. For Rose Bud, Addie Bishop led with 8 points, all of which came in the fourth quarter.

