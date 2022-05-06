WALNUT RIDGE — The Bald Knob Lady Bulldogs are moving on.
Bald Knob broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fourth en route to a 5-0 win over Gosnell in the first round of the Class 3A Region 2 Tournament on Friday. With the win, the Lady Bulldogs will play in the Class 3A state tournament next week at Valley Springs.
Bald Knob will play Rivercrest in the semifinals Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Rivercrest upset top seed Harding Academy in the first round on Friday.
In Bald Knob’s win over Gosnell, the Lady Bulldogs scored twice in the fourth and three times in the fifth.
Scoring for Bald Knob was Reese Brimer, Madyson Shoebottom, Adrianna Shoebottom, Ana McAnelly and Mary Bryant. Madyson Shoebottom hit an inside-the-park home run.
Madyson Shoebottom allowed only 3 hits in seven innings of work. She struck out 9 Gosnell batters.
