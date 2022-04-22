The Bald Knob Lady Bulldogs finished 3A-2 conference play at 6-2, and no matter what else happens in conference play, Bald Knob will be the second seed in the district tournament next week at Riverview High School.
As of Saturday’s deadline, the Lady Bulldogs are tied for third with Newport at 6-2.
However, Pangburn and Harding Academy played Friday for first place, both at 6-1. The loser will be tied with Newport and Bald Knob for second place.
If Harding Academy finishes first, Bald Knob holds the tiebreaker over both Newport and Pangburn by beating both teams. If Pangburn finishes first, there will be a perfect three-way triangle with Newport, Harding Academy and Bald Knob.
In that scenario, Bald Knob would be the second seed. Newport would be third and Harding Academy would be fourth.
On Tuesday, Bald Knob beat Cave City 16-1 in the final conference game.
Bald Knob scored eight runs in the first, two in the second and six in the third to get the win.
Cave City’s lone run came in the second.
Madyson Shoebottom, Faith Pickens and Ada Zomant each scored three runs. Treasure Smithson scored twice. Also scoring were Reece Brimer, Adrianna Shoebottom, Laryn Glaze, Mary Bryant and Ana McAnelly.
The Lady Bulldogs had 15 hits, led by Zomant, who had 3. Getting two hits each were Madyson Shoebottom, Pickens, Bryant, McAnelly and Smithson. Adrianna Shoebottom and Glaze had one hit a piece.
