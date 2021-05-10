CLINTON — The Bald Knob Lady Bulldogs came up against a road block during their road to the Class 3A state tournament.
Bald Knob lost to Hoxie 9-3 in the championship game of the Class 3A Region 2 tournament at Clinton on Saturday. With the loss, Bald Knob will be the second seed in this week’s Class 3A state tournament at Ashdown High School. The Lady Bulldogs will play Glen Rose at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
In the loss to Hoxie, the score was tied 2-2 after one inning. Each team scored single runs in the third inning.
After two scoreless innings, Hoxie scored six times in the top of the sixth while Bald Knob was not able to get another run across.
Bald Knob pitcher Madyson Shoebottom struck out 11 in seven innings of work. She gave up nine runs on nine hits. She walked two.
Reese Brimer, Adrianna Shoebottom and Madyson Shoebottom each scored. Madyson Shoebottom led Bald Knob with three hits. Brimer had two. Also collecting hits were Adrianna Shoebottom, Sadie Clark, Laryn Glaze and Treasure Smithson.
