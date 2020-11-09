The first game of the season for the Bald Knob Lady Bulldogs did not end as planned as they fell to the Heber Springs Lady Panthers 58-36 on Monday night in Heber Springs.
The first quarter started off all Bald Knob as the Lady Bulldgos jumped out to an 11-4 lead.
Junior Molli Pierce led her team with four points in the first quarter.
The Lady Panthers came back with a 13-point run and held Bald Knob to no points for the rest of the quarter.
Sophomore Jaylea Hooten led the Lady Panthers' run with five points along with senior Ellie Riddle, who also had five points in the run. The Lady Panthers led 17-11 at the end of the first quarter.
The Lady Bulldogs' defense played big in the second quarter, holding Heber Spring to no points for the first four minutes of the quarter.
Bald Knob cut the Heber Springs lead down to two at 19-17 before Heber Spring went on another big run. At the half, the Lady Panthers led 24-17.
The second half was dominated by the Lady Panthers.
Bald Knob was held to only four field goals in the entire second half while Heber Springs caught fire on offense.
Hooten finished the game with 19 points, 10 coming in the first half and nine in the second half, to lead all scorers.
Pierce finished with 13 points for Bald Knob.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.