WALNUT RIDGE — The Bald Knob Lady Bulldogs are regional tournament champions.
Bald Knob beat fellow 3A-2 conference member Pangburn 1-0 in a pitcher’s duel to win the Class 3A Region 2 Tournament on Saturday at Walnut Ridge High School.
With the win, Bald Knob will play either Valley Springs or Hackett on Thursday at 10 a.m. at Harrison. Pangburn will play Valley Springs or Hackett on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
In Bald Knob’s win over Pangburn, the lone run of the game came in the top of the first inning. Madyson Shoebottom singled and went to second on a single by her sister Adrianna. Madyson Shoebottom scored on an error on her sister’s single.
Both pitchers, Madyson Shoebottom and Pangburn’s Kandyce Reed, pitched well.
Shoebottom allowed only three hits in seven innings of work. She struck out 12 and did not allow a walk. Reed allowed only five hits and one unearned run in seven innings of work. She struck out 14 batters while not giving up a base on balls.
“I’m so proud of this group of young ladies,” Bald Knob coach Nikki Mitsunaga said. “We have fought through some tough situations, and yet, they continue to show up, put in the work and leave it all on the field.”
Madyson Shoebottom and Adrianna Shoebottom each had two hits to lead the Lady Bulldogs. Laryn Glaze had one hit.
Kaylie Waire, Kaylea Lawson and Miranda Redman each had a hit for Pangburn.
Mitsunaga said Pangburn is a good team.
“We capitalized on an error early in the first inning to put a run on the board,” she said. “We left runners on the bases in too many innings, but we got it done in the field, committing only one error the entire game.”
Glaze was given the game ball by her teammates.
“She stepped up big for us, and in return, elected to give her the game ball,” Mitsunaga said. “Madyson pitched a stellar game from the circle and continues to lead at the plate.”
The Bald Knob coaches wore shirts that read “here for the fight.”
“Every year, we choose a platform to support and raise awareness,” Mitsunaga said. “This year, the girls chose mental health awareness. We wore greet to support the cause and to show our support for those who often suffer in silence. So many conversations were started with fans, umpires, coaches and players just because they would ask why we were wearing green.”
Bald Knob 4, Rivercrest 2
The Bald Knob Lady Bulldogs advanced to the championship game of the Region 2 Tournament with a 4-2 win over Rivercrest.
Bald Knob scored once in the first and three times in the fourth.
Rivercrest scored two runs in the top of the sixth.
Madyson Shoebottom, Laryn Glaze, Ada Zomant and Mary Bryant each scored a run.
Shoebottom struck out 15 batters in seven innings of work.
Pangburn 10, Hoxie 1
The Pangburn Lady Tigers beat Hoxie 10-1 in the semifinals of the regional tournament.
Pangburn scored twice in the second, six times in the fourth and twice in the sixth.
Hoxie’s lone run came in the bottom of the sixth.
Kylie Shirley, Erica Janson and Miranda Redman each scored two runs. Also scoring were Kaylie Waire, Kaylea Lawson and Courtney Vess each scored a run.
