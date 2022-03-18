ROSE BUD – Bald Knob held on to their lead and defeated Rose Bud 14-8 on Wednesday afternoon. With the victory the Lady Bulldogs improved their overall record to 2-2 and 1-0 in the 3A-2 conference.
Bald Knob started the game well and finding the rhythm at the plate and by getting a great start out on the mound by senior starting pitcher Madyson Shoebottom.
Shoebottom's command of her fastball was evident as she worked the bottom part of the strike zone and she was moving the ball out and then in but the location was at the bottom of the strike zone. She finished the game with 13 strikeouts,13 hits and gave up eight runs.
The offense for the Lady Bulldogs scored three runs in the first inning, including a two-run home run by Shoebottom that sailed over the left center fence. At the plate Shoebottom went 4-of-4, knocking in three runs and scoring three runs for Bald Knob.
There were six players for the Lady Bulldogs that had multiple hits during the game. Sophomore first baseman Laryn Glaze went 3-of-5, including a 2-run double in the sixth inning. She had 3 RBIs for the game and scored one run.
“She moved to first base this year, last year she was in the outfield,” Bald Knob coach Nikki Mitsunaga said. “She has a lot of energy and she keeps us going. She is a pistol for us and we enjoy having her around here.”
Bald Knob senior right fielder Mary Bryant had three singles in five plate appearances, including a run-producing single in the first inning. Lady Bulldogs senior shortstop Reese Brimmer and senior second baseman Faith Pickens both finished the game with two singles, and sophomore catcher Adrianna Shoebottom finished the game with one hit.
“We came out really well, we kind of relaxed a little bit in the middle of the game. I think that we could have hit them a little harder,” Mitsunaga said. “We struggled with our hitting in the middle of the game. We came back alive and we finished strong.”
Rose Bud fought back in their half of the first inning by scoring two runs as Shoebottom was finding the tempo of her pitches.
Rose Bud coach Joey Pruitt started junior pitcher Sarah Hartle and she battled the strike zone in the first inning, getting used to the mound, the strike zone and finding the command of her off speed pitch.
“Sarah is in a tough spot. She is our number one on the mound,” Pruitt said. “Her natural position is one of the corner infield positions. She is pitching because she has to and she is learning as she goes.”
Hartle worked the complete game for the Lady Ramblers, giving up 17 hits but the Lady Bulldogs did score 14 runs and the Lady Ramblers defense committed four errors behind Hartle.
Pruitt said that Hartle is a competitor and that he doesn’t worry about her heart out on the mound or in the batter’s box, she works hard, she sweats and she doesn’t quit.
“She is learning as she is going and she is in a tough situation,” Pruitt said. “We are talking to her after every inning about the situations to look for and what to think about. I have to give all of the credit she is keeping us in ball games.”
Hartle was 3-of-4 against the Lady Bulldogs including a 2-run double in the sixth inning that helped the Lady Ramblers to score six runs and only trailed the Lady Bulldogs by two runs going into the seventh inning.
Rose Bud sophomore outfielder Soni Beene had three hits in three official at bats including a sacrifice fly ball to deep center field. Lady Rambler’s catcher Sunni Campbell was 3-of-4 with three singles and one hit that produced one run. Senior left fielder Kyndall Lambert had two hits with 1 RBI and she scored one run. Rose Bud, junior outfielder Kamryan Bates and junior third baseman Aubree Calhoun finished the game with one hit.
Pruitt was pleased with the effort by his ball club as they continued to work and he watched as they never gave up against the Lady Bulldogs. They do work hard and eventually the Lady Ramblers will get over the hump of being 0-4, put it all together and win some ball games.
“We told them after the game that if there is anything that we can build on, it is that we faced the best pitcher in our conference and we hit the ball hard,” Pruitt said. “We finally found some holes and we drove some runs across and we feel like that most nights eight runs should win us a ballgame.”
