The Bald Knob Lady Bulldogs kept pace with the rest of the 3A-2 conference by beating Mountain View 12-2 on Tuesday at Brad Roberts Field.
The Lady Bulldogs are tied for first place in the conference with a 5-1 record. Pangburn, Clinton and Harding Academy all have one loss.
“I was pleased, overall, with how we played tonight,” Bald Knob coach Nikki Mitsunaga said. “We still have some work to be done in the cages to improve our hitting, and there are small mental errors we are still making. But we will spend our time leading into the tournaments working to perfect the little things.”
Bald Knob is now 6-5 overall.
“Getting a conference win is always big, but we focuses on our end goal, which is to be there in the final games at state. We are picking up momentum at the right time, and our future looks promising.”
Mountain View took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. The Lady Bulldogs came back with two runs in the bottom of the frame.
Reece Brimer led off with a single. She went to second on a passed ball and stole third base. She scored on a ground out by Madyson Shoebottom.
Adrianna Shoebottom followed with an inside-the-park home run to give the Lady Bulldogs the lead.
Madyson Shoebottom then struck out the side in the top of the second.
Bald Knob then scored six runs in the bottom of the second. Laryn Glaze and Ana McAnelly both walked and eventually scored on passed balls. Treasure Smithson and Vallery Converse both scored on a three-run homer by Madyson Shoebottom. Adrianna Shoebottom was hit by a pitch and scored on a passed ball.
The Lady Bulldogs scored a single run in the third. Smithson singled and scored on a passed ball.
Mountain View scored a single run in the top of the fifth to make the score 9-2. Bald Knob scored twice in the bottom of the frame to lead 11-2. Smithson singled and scored on a wild pitch. Converse waked and scored on a single by Adrianna Shoebottom.
Bald Knob scored a run in the bottom of the sixth to end the game. McAnelly singled and stole home for the final run.
Madyson Shoebottom gave up two runs and two hits in six innings of work. She struck out 13.
Smithson led the offensive charge, going 4 for 4 with 3 runs scored. Adrianna Shoebottom was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs. Madyson Shoebottom had 4 RBIs.
“As always, Madyson Shoebottom continues to lead from the mound while her teammates are supporting her in the box,” Mitsunaga said. “Adrianna Shoebottom has stepped up and made some clutch hits when we needed them, and Treasure Smithson continues to find ways to get on base.
“I am proud of these ladies for fighting through adversity and continuing to show up and give their all on the field.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.