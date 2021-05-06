CLINTON — The Bald Knob Lady Bulldogs continued their roll with a 14-3 win over Gosnell in the first round of the Class 3A Region 2 tournament Thursday.
With the win, Bald Knob is qualified for next week’s Class 3A state tournament at Ashdown. Bald Knob played Harrisburg in the semifinals Friday. The third-place game is Saturday at noon. The championship game is Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
The Lady Bulldogs are now 14-5 on the season, having won five consecutive games for the second time this season.
In the win over the Lady Pirates, Bald Knob trailed 3-2 after one inning. After a scoreless second inning, the Lady Bulldogs scored twice in the third inning, three times in the fourth and seven times in the bottom of the sixth to end the game by the 10-run rule.
Madyson Shoebottom led Bald Knob with three runs scored. Reese Brimer, Sadie Clark and Layrn Glaze scored two runs each. Also scoring were Ada Zomant, Adrianna Shoebottom, Ashlynn Ibanez, Faith Pickens and Treasure Smithson.
Madyson Shoebottom was 4 for 5 with two RBIs. Clark was 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs. Brimer was 3 for 4 with an RBI. Smithson was 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Also getting two hits were Adrianna Shoebottom and Glaze. Zomant, Ibanez and Pickens had one hit apiece.
Madyson Shoebottom gave up three runs, none earned, in six innings of work. She struck out seven.
Bald Knob coach Nikki Mitsunaga said her team came out sluggish with a 10 a.m. first pitch.
“It took us a bit to get going this morning,” she said. “Games at 10 a.m. are not our strong point. We made an error that allowed some runs in the first inning, but we stayed in there, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning.”
Mitsunaga said Clark’s home run in the bottom of the third ignited her team.
“We never looked back,” she said.
Mitsunaga said Madyson Shoebottom pitched well.
“Madyson threw an excellent game and led from the mound,” Mitsunaga said. “Today was big for our girls, securing their spot in the state tournament. We look to keep it rolling tomorrow against Harrisburg. We’ve played them in past years, so we are familiar with their pitcher and style of play.”
