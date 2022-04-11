The Bald Knob Lady Bulldogs edged Pangburn 7-4 in 3A-2 conference play Friday.
With the win, the Bald Knob is tied for first place in the conference with Pangburn, Clinton and Harding Academy.
The game was scoreless after one inning. Bald Knob scored two runs in the top of the second. Laryn Glaze doubled and scored on a ground out by Vallery Converse. Treasure Smithson singled and scored on a double by Reese Brimer
Pangburn tied the score at 2-2 with two runs in the bottom of the second. Kaylea Lawson singled. Onica Snelson walked. They both scored on a double by Kaylie Waire.
Bald Knob reclaimed the lead at 4-2 with two runs in the top of the third. Madyson Shoebottom and Adrianna Shoebottom both reached base and scored.
The Lady Bulldogs scored three more times in the fourth. The Shoebottom sisters and Faith Pickens each scored a run to give Bald Knob a 7-2 lead.
Pangburn scored scored twice in the fifth inning. Kiley Glenn walked, and Waire singled. They both scored on a triple by Kandyce Reed.
For the game, Bald Knob left 8 runners on base; Pangburn had 4.
The Shoebottom sisters both had three hits. Glaze did as well. Smithson finished with two hits.
Waire led Pangburn, going 4 for 4 with two RBIs.
Madyson Shoebottom got the win. She allowed 9 hits in seven innings of work. She struck out 10.
