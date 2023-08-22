lady bisons

The Harding Bisons women’s cross-country team returns many of their top finishers from one year ago, and will run the first of four regular-season meets at the Memphis Twilight on Saturday, Sept. 2.

SEARCY – Harding women’s cross-country landed fourth of 12 teams in the Great American Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll, released Tuesday.

Harding returns five of its top seven finishers from the 2022 conference meet. The Lady Bisons placed fourth in last season’s GAC meet and 15th at the Central Region meet in Joplin, Missouri.

