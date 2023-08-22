SEARCY – Harding women’s cross-country landed fourth of 12 teams in the Great American Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll, released Tuesday.
Harding returns five of its top seven finishers from the 2022 conference meet. The Lady Bisons placed fourth in last season’s GAC meet and 15th at the Central Region meet in Joplin, Missouri.
