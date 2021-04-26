The Harding women’s tennis team won their 10th match in a row and claimed the Great American Conference Tournament Championship, defeating Southeastern Oklahoma in a tight 4-3 match on Saturday in Bentonville. It was the second GAC Tournament title for the Lady Bisons (16-2, 6-0), the last one coming in 2014. Senior Hana Folse clinched the victory with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 win in the final match of the day.
The Lady Bisons came into the match without dropping a set in doubles action over the last three matches and continued their winning ways, securing the doubles point with wins at No. 1 and No. 2. Romane Britt and Lindey Carpenter started the match with a 6-4 win at No. 2, for their 13th victory of the season. GAC Player of the Year, Rylie Cox Evans eamed up with Emily Carpenter as the pair picked up their fourth straight win with a 6-4 victory at No. 1, to earn the doubles point.
First Team All-GAC selection, Britt, put the Lady Bisons up 2-0 early in the match with her 15th win of the season, a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 3. The Savage Storm picked up singles victories at No. 2, No. 1, and No. 5, and took the lead 3-2 in the match, forcing the Lady Bisons to win the final two matches to take home the championship.
Allison Carpenter dropped the first set at No. 6 but battled back to win, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2, and leveling the match at 3-3. It was Allison Carpenter’s 12th win of the season and, 45th of her career. Folse, who clinched the semifinal match on Friday afternoon, was pushed to a third set at No. 4 but went on the win her fourth straight match and clinched the match.
With the win, the Lady Bisons will be the GAC Automatic Qualifier to the NCAA Central Region Tournament. The 5-team tournament will be announced on May 4 and the tournament will begin on May 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.