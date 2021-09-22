The Harding volleyball team won its home opener Tuesday after defeating Ouachita Baptist 3-0 (25-21, 25-21, 25-21) in Great American Conference action at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House.
Harding improves to 6-3 on the season and 2-0 in the GAC. The Lady Bisons are now 22-3 in home openers since joining the NCAA in 1997.
Ouachita Baptist falls to 4-9 overall and 0-2 in the GAC.
First set
Trailing 10-9 in the first set, Harding went on a 10-3 run on six kills to lead 19-13. Ouachita Baptist battled back to within two 19-17 but Harding won set 25-21 on a kill by Chloe Ingersoll. Libby Hinton and Kelli McKinnon each had six kills in the set. The Lady Bisons held Ouachita Baptist to only seven kills.
Second set
Harding jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the second set on four kills. Ouachita Baptist wouldn’t go away as it battled back to take a 17-16 lead. Harding answered back with a 4-0 run on two kills to lead 20-17. The Lady Bisons won the set 25-21. Harding forced Ouachita Baptist to hitting -.023 in the set. Logan Smith had five kills.
Third set
Harding took a 15-7 lead in the third set until Ouachita Baptist once again battled back with a 11-2 run to lead 18-17. Trailing 19-18, Harding went on a 5-0 run on three kills and two aces to lead 23-19. A Lady Bison kill by Kelli McKinnon gave Harding the set 25-21. The Lady Bisons had 15 kills and 18 digs in the set.
Stats
Harding
Harding had 47 kills, 23 attack errors and hit .175.
Libby Hinton and Kelli McKinnon each had 10 kills for Harding. McKinnon added five blocks.
Sarah Morehead had 41 assists for Harding.
Emma Winiger led the defense with 16 digs.
Ouachita Baptist
Ouachita Baptist had 23 kills, 17 attack errors and hit .061.
EJ Day led the Tigers with eight kills.
Lexie Castillow led the defense with 17 digs.
Up next
Harding will travel to Arkadelphia today to take on Henderson State in GAC action at 6:30 p.m.
