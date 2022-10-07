RUSSELLVILLE — On Wednesday, the Great American Conference announced the results of its 2022-23 women’s basketball preseason coaches’ poll. Harding received eight of the 12 first-place votes from the league’s head coaches to enter the season as the favorite.

A season ago, the Lady Bisons went 19-10 and reached the semifinals of the GAC Championships. They return First-Team All-GAC selection in Sage Hawley. She led the conference in rebounding at 9.8 per game. Her 15.7 points per game ranked seventh and her 1.7 blocks per game ranked fourth. She also shot 51.4 percent from the floor.

