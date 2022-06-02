The Harding women's tennis finished the season ranked 26th in the Division II Women's ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point when they final poll was released May 26.
The Lady Bisons captured their second straight Great American Conference Regular Season Championship after a perfect 5-0 conference season and qualified for the NCAA Tournament for the tenth time in program history. Harding finished the season in the first round of the NCAA Central Regional No. 1 when they fell to No. 35-ranked Missouri Western State 4-0 on May 6 in Edmond, Oklahoma.
The Lady Bisons finished the season 18-6, the most wins since 2013-14. The Lady Bisons had three All-GAC First Team, which was the most since 2019. The Lady Bisons won 15 of 16 matches during the season after a 3-3 start to the year.
The Lady Bisons No. 26 ranking matches their season-end ranking from a season ago when they also finished No. 26. The Lady Bisons have finished the last three full seasons ranked in the top 40 in Division II.
