The Harding women's tennis team returned to the win column on Sunday, defeating Ouachita Baptist 7-0 in Arkadelphia in a non-conference matchup. Harding improves to 4-9 overall while Ouachita Baptist falls to 2-5.
The win was the 23rd consecutive win for the Lady Bisons over Ouachita Baptist. It was also the 11th straight sweep over the Lady Tigers.
The Lady Bisons jumped out to a 1-0 lead after doubles action, picking up wins at No. 3 and No. 2. Grace Dodd and Reka Pecsi got their first win as a pair, winning 6-1 at No. 3. Lina Romero and Jing Jing Yang continued their win streak, pushing it to four consecutive wins after a 6-4 victory at No. 2.
In singles, Yang picked up her 20th career victory with a 6-1, 6-2 victory at No. 3. Lina Romero won her fifth straight, grabbing a 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 2. Karli Roux picked up her first win on the No. 1 line, winning 7-6, 6-2.
Rachel McCrae picked up her 35th career win, with a 6-1, 6-1 victory at No. 5. Ashley Nilsson won a three-set match 7-6, 6-4, 7-6 at No. 4. Pecsi won 6-3, 4-6, 10-4 to finish the sweep.
The Lady Bisons will travel to Fort Smith next to take on Ark.-Fort Smith on Saturday (Mar. 4), beginning at 1 p.m.
The Harding women's tennis team fell to 3-9 on the season after a 6-1 loss to No. 22-ranked West Florida. The two teams were originally scheduled to play in Memphis, but weather moved the match to the Elliott Tennis Complex in Searcy.
The Lady Bisons opened the dual with a win in the first doubles match at No. 2. Lina Romero and Jing Jing Yang won their third straight and improved to 7-3 on the season with a 6-1 win. The Argonauts bounced back, winning the remaining two doubles matches to take the 1-0 lead.
Romero won her fourth straight match, defeating Guadalupe Martinez at No. 3 in straight sets 6-2, 6-3. The Argonauts grabbed the remaining five singles matches in straight sets, not losing more than four games in any set.
The Lady Bisons will return to court on Sunday (Feb. 26) when they travel to Ouachita Baptist in a non-conference matchup with the Tigers. First serve is set for 2 p.m.
The Harding men's tennis team lost the doubles point for the first time this season in a 5-2 loss to No. 8-ranked West Florida on Saturday at the Elliott Tennis Complex. Harding falls to 4-3 on the year while West Florida improves to 3-1.
In doubles action, the Argonauts went ahead 1-0, winning at No. 1 and No. 3. Dani Ortiz and Teodor Zlatar dropped their first match in dual action, falling to the No. 3-ranked doubles team in Division II, 6-3. Cas de Ruiter and Cian Mikkelsen grabbed the lone Bison victory in doubles, with a 6-4 win at No. 2. The win was the pair's seventh straight.
The Argonauts needed just three singles matches to clinch the dual, and took the first three at No. 1, No. 6, and No. 2 to seal the victory. De Ruiter and Milosh Petrovic earned the two points for Harding with three-set victories at No. 3 and No. 4. De Ruiter defeated Santiago Kearney 2-6, 7-6, 10-6. Petrovic defeated Mateo Martinez 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.
The Bisons will travel to Ark.-Fort Smith on Saturday (Mar. 4) in the next match, beginning at 1 p.m.
