The Harding women's tennis team returned to action after 13 days off and grabbed a 5-2 win over Ouachita Baptist in the conference opener. The Lady Bisons are now 7-11 on the season and 1-0 in GAC play while Ouachita Baptist falls to 4-11 and 0-2 in GAC.
The win was the sixth straight conference opener victory for the Lady Bisons, dating back to the 2015-16 season.
The Lady Bisons jumped out to a 1-0 lead after sweeping the doubles action. Karli Roux and Lina Romero grabbed the easy 6-1 victory at No. 2 to improve to 3-1 on the season as a pair. Ashley Nilsson and Rachel McCrae grabbed their seventh win of the season with a 6-3 win at No. 3. Grace Dodd and Georgia Plunkett also improved to 3-1 this season with a 6-4 win at No. 1.
Reka Pesci got her third consecutive win to open singles play, winning 6-1, 6-2 at No. 5. Roux picked up her team leading 16th win of the season, winning 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2. Romero clinched the match for the Lady Bisons with a 6-3, 7-5 win at No. 3.
Jing Jing Yang was the other Lady Bisons victory, winning 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 at No. 4.
The Lady Bisons will continue conference action next Tuesday (April 4) when they travel to Arkadelphia to take on Henderson State, beginning at 2 p.m.
