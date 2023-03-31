The Harding women's tennis team returned to action after 13 days off and grabbed a 5-2 win over Ouachita Baptist in the conference opener. The Lady Bisons are now 7-11 on the season and 1-0 in GAC play while Ouachita Baptist falls to 4-11 and 0-2 in GAC.

The win was the sixth straight conference opener victory for the Lady Bisons, dating back to the 2015-16 season.

