The Harding women’s tennis team competed in the Rumble by the River hosted by Northeastern State this weekend in their final tournament of the fall. The tournament was made up of teams from Harding, Northeastern State, Arkansas Tech, and Midwestern State and was played in a Round Robin format.
Grace Dodd competed for the Lady Bisons in Flight 1 singles and went 1-2 on the weekend. Dodd’s lone win was a tight three set match over Anda Ghinga from Midwestern State. Romane Britt won the Flight 2 singles tournament, winning all three matches in straight sets. Britt’s most dominant win came against Great American Conference foe, Aastha Dargude from Arkansas Tech, who she defeated 6-1, 6-0. Emily Carpenter went 1-1 in Flight 3, defeating Daniela Baez of Arkansas Tech 6-1, 6-2.
Allison and Lindy Carpenter both went 2-1 in Flights 4 and 5 and finished second. Both Allison and Lindy picked up their 50thcareer singles victories on the weekend.
Jing Jing Yang finished tied for first in Flight 6 with a 2-1 record. Yang won her first match in straight sets and then fell in a tight three-set match to Meaghan Butler of Arkansas Tech before bouncing back with another tight three-set match, this time beating Alisha Moldakhmetova from Northeastern State. Rachel McCrae finished second in Flight 7, going 2-1 and Ashley Nilsson went 2-0 in Flight 8, dropping only one game over the two matches.
In doubles action, Dodd and Britt teamed up in Flight 1 and beat Vera Carvalho and Kristela Vidnere from Northeastern State, 6-3. Lindy and Allison Carpenter played together in Flight 2 and went 2-1. They won their two matches in tight sets, winning 7-5 and 7-6.
Emily Carpenter and Yang won their opening match of Flight 3, defeating Moldakhmetova and Melissa Vera from Northeastern State 6-2. Rachel McCrae and Ashley Nilsson went 1-1, beating Aubrey Bailey and Irene Romero from Northeastern State 6-1.
The Lady Bisons will now prepare for the first match of the Spring season. Harding will host Ouachita Baptist on Feb. 8 at the David Elliott Tennis Complex in their first dual match of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.